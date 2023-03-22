Reported Liverpool transfer target admits he ‘followed the Reds’; Gerrard was his hero

Most players in world football find it hard to ignore the lure of Liverpool if we ever try to complete a signing with them but hearing that one apparent current target is a supporter of the club too – should give us an extra edge in any potential negotiations.

In an interview with tuttosport.com, Adrien Rabiot said: “I liked Liverpool so much because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard who made me dream and therefore I followed the Reds”.

It had been claimed that the Reds were ready to plot a summer move for the French midfielder and with this interview and claim coming a matter of days later, perhaps something is brewing on this one.

The 27-year-old’s contract with Juventus is set to end this summer and so there will be several clubs sniffing around to see whether they can secure an experienced player, in a deal that wouldn’t include a transfer fee.

In this interview, the former PSG man said he would welcome the chance to extend his stay in Italy but he will be fully aware that there are set to be some big offers coming his way – hence why he is remaining open for any possible deals and conducting such a public interview.

Although not the marquee signing we may be after, the man currently on €172,500-per-week (via Capology) could be a player that would be a useful replacement for the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo.

