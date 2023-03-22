Liverpool now officially have two of the best young talents in world football

Although it’s always exciting to land the signing of a marquee name or train squad players into elite ones, being able to produce and nurture young talent into world beaters should be the ultimate aim and Liverpool look to be doing that with two individuals.

Thanks to GOAL’s NXGN award which recognises the ‘best wonderkids in football’, two young Reds who were born on or after January 1, 2004 – have made the list of finalists for this year’s award.

First up is Stefan Bajcetic who has shot to stardom in this campaign following a string of impressive performances in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and, although his breakthrough season has already been curtailed through injury, there’s plenty of excitement around his future.

Ben Doak has also been named amongst the top 50 players in world football and he is another youngster who has impressed, with his arrival from Celtic going brilliantly so far – hence his minutes in the first-team when he was just 16-years-old.

Other names of interest may be Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Ismael Gharbi (Paris Saint-Germain), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Simone Pafundi (Udinese) and Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica) – who have all at some time been linked with an Anfield move.

All of our eyes will be on Bajcetic and Doak though as, without expecting either to claim the ultimate prize, it would be great to see them both be rewarded with a high finish in the final standings.

