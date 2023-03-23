Nathan Ake names Liverpool star who can ‘do everything’ as his toughest ever opponent

Nathan Ake has admitted that Liverpool star Bobby Firmino is the best player that he’s ever played against while also reserving praise for Mo Salah.

The Brazilian, who will leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season, has become recognised as one of the best false nines in world football ever since joining the Reds from Hoffenheim back in 2015.

The Manchester City man believes that our No. 9’s ability to ‘do everything’ is something that sets him apart from the other top players he’s played against during his career.

“Firmino was always a tough one because he could do everything – cuts in, drops deep, very good with the ball,” the former Bournemouth star told HYPEBEAST (via Rousing The Kop). “Lately, as I’ve been playing at left back, players like Saka & Salah are very difficult as well.”

READ MORE: ‘On a different planet’ – Ibou Konate laughs off comparisons between his international teammate and Virgil van Dijk

Despite Liverpool being a major rival to Manchester City, it’s nice to see the Dutchman speaking so honestly.

Firmino is a player that you’d love to have on your team because he looks like a real nightmare to play against and his selflessness is one of the main reasons why he’s such a huge favourite amongst Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

His reading of the game is second to none and he can be seen so often dropping deep and occupying what’s almost a number ten position so that those around him can thrive in the space he creates.

It’s going to be very strange to see him no longer a part of the squad next season but wish him all the very best for the future – wherever that may be!

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!