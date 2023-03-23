‘You have to listen’ – Djibril Cisse makes Liverpool transfer plea to Kylian Mbappe

Djibril Cisse has urged Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG and join Liverpool – the team that the World Cup winner’s mum supports.

The France international was linked with a move away from the Parc Des Princes last summer but he instead opted to sign a new long-term deal with the Ligue 1 outfit instead.

Their failure to once again taste success in the Champions League this season, though, may mean the 24-year-old is again linked with a move away from the French capital at the end of the season and Cisse couldn’t help but link the attacker with a move to Anfield.

“Mbappe said himself he wants to win titles and big trophies but that he means the Champions League,” the ex-Red told bettingsites.co.uk (via Liverpool World). “He’s not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years, I don’t think the current side is strong enough to win it.

“I’d love to see Mbappe at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. Mbappe’s mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!”

There won’t be many Liverpool fans that would be against the idea of seeing Mbappe in a Red shirt.

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco in 2017, he seems to have got better and better each season and has been in red-hot form for the Parisians this term.

The lightening quick forward has 31 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances for Christophe Galtier’s side (across all competitions) and deserves to be playing in the biggest games for both club and country.

He’ll therefore be growing frustrated at PSG’s inability to get their hands on the Champions League trophy and could seek a fresh start elsewhere sooner rather than later.

With the finances required to complete such a deal, bringing Mbappe to Anfield would prove extremely difficult but we’re all for Cisse trying his best!

