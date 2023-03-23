‘Chicken curry’ is to blame as Cody Gakpo and five others are sent home from international duty

Despite only joining up with the Netherlands squad yesterday for the EURO 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar, Cody Gakpo has been sent home from the squad after falling ill and the cause of the sickness has now been revealed.

Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij (via the Liverpool Echo) reported: “In and around the Dutch National Team there is strong belief that the chicken curry – served yesterday evening by the staff – is the reason why De Ligt, Botman, Gakpo, Veerman and Verbruggen got ill and had to leave.”

Ronald Koeman’s side are preparing to face the French tomorrow and the situation will therefore affect his plans massively – our No. 18 would’ve almost certainly been starting the clash at the Stade de France.

In regards to Liverpool, we still have nine days until we make the short trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp will be sweating on the fitness of a number of his key players.

Darwin Nunez is another Liverpool player that was called up by his nation to take part in the upcoming international fixtures but he withdrew from the Uruguay squad due to an injury while Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are still recovering from their respective fitness issues and Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Let’s hope it’s not too long before Gakpo is feeling better so he’s ready in time for our clash with Pep Guardiola’s side.

