(Video) Ex-England player believes Liverpool will sign Bellingham; cites one crucial reason

Former England international Eniola Aluko has backed Liverpool to win the transfer race for Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Anfield for some time, and according to Jacque Talbot for Football Transfers, a number of Reds legends ‘anticipate’ him coming to Merseyside and ‘claim that the deal is a matter of formalities’.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also strong contenders in the transfer race for the 19-year-old, but the six-time champions of Europe might have one crucial advantage in their armoury, namely their manager.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Aluko said in relation to Bellingham’s next move: “I think Liverpool’s gonna be the next destination. I think he’s got a great link with Jurgen Klopp and some of the players there already.

“Jurgen Klopp has that relationship with Dortmund, and if there are bidders like Real Madrid and Man City, that relationship with Dortmund could help Jurgen Klopp get it over the line.”

There’ll no doubt be plenty more said on the Bellingham/Liverpool saga between now and when the summer transfer window opens.

With a bit of luck, though, Aluko might turn out to be right with her suggestion that the Reds manager’s previous with the 19-year-old’s current club could just help to tip the scales in our favour.

You can see her comments in full below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: