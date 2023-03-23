Ex-Red insists ‘it’s time’ for 22-year-old Liverpool star to leave; only featured 12 times this season

Jose Enrique has been discussing what business Liverpool need to complete in the transfer market come the summer and has singled out one player in particular who he believes needs to leave the club.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this season which has strengthened calls for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his midfield options come the summer.

And with the Merseysiders looking to add more quality to their squad, that will undoubtedly result in some players heading out of the Anfield exit door at the end of the current campaign.

“We definitely need a right-back,” Enrique told his own YouTube channel (via HITC). “We definitely need a right-winger, then in midfield, who do we have? Chamberlain and Keita, they are all going.

“No, no, Curtis Jones, it’s his time to go. He has to go. I believe, for the club and him.”

The Academy graduate does certainly have ability but he’s struggled to show it consistently at senior level – our No. 17 has only featured 12 times for his boyhood club this season and is yet to provide a goal or an assist.

Since he burst on to the scene with a stunning strike against Everton in the FA Cup during the 2019/20 campaign, he hasn’t really pushed on.

Klopp has prioritised the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer and other midfielders such as Mason Mount and Ruben Neves are also being linked with a move to the club.

The Scouser only signed a new deal back in November which will keep him at L4 until the summer of 2027 and with our German tactician believed to be a huge fan of Jones, it’s unlikely that he’ll leave the club anytime soon.

