Fabrizio Romano drops transfer claim over boyhood Liverpool fan; ‘dreams’ of Premier League

Fabrizio Romano has noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that Adrien Rabiot’s ‘top priority’ this summer will be a switch to the Premier League if Juventus fail to tie him down with a contract extension.

This follows the Frenchman’s admission to the press of his admiration for Liverpool and Steven Gerrard.

“We have many links with Liverpool and midfielders, like three per day… Adrien Rabiot only mentioned his passion for Liverpool as a kid, let’s see if they will keep an eye on him but Juventus are still trying to extend his contract by making a new proposal soon,” the columnist wrote. “If Rabiot decides to leave, his top priority will be a Premier League move; he dreams of the Premier League.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for new midfield additions this summer, though links between the 27-year-old and Anfield have dried up of late amid the club’s reported interest in Premier League duo Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes.

Despite being set to turn 28 in April – a reality that will surely encourage our recruitment team to look in different directions – the former PSG star could yet offer our beleaguered midfield something unique.

The France international ranks highly for both non-penalty goals (94th percentile) and non-penalty xG (90th percentile) in comparison to his midfield peers over the course of the last year, according to FBref.

Liverpool’s midfield has often been accused of lacking goals, though has been a reality welcomed by most fans in light of how the engine room allows other departments to flourish creatively – specifically, our fullbacks.

Goals won’t likely be enough to sway Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team, of course, with hard work and tactical excellence sure to be favoured over contributions to the scoresheet.

