‘Fantastic’ Liverpool star will leave the club in the summer after eight years at Anfield – Fabrizio Romano

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer.

The 29-year-old has featured just 12 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, this campaign will be his last on Merseyside, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

“No changes on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool, expected to part ways in June – he’s gonna leave as a free agent,” the Italian transfer expert wrote.

The Englishman has showed his quality on numerous occasions for the club, especially during our run to the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev where he excelled with his strong drive and energy in midfield before sustaining a serious knee injury during the semi-final defeat of AS Roma at Anfield.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp would be right to come out and copy Antonio Conte’s recent Spurs antics, says Redknapp

The former Arsenal man, who has previously been labelled as a ‘fantastic player’ by Rio Ferdinand (in comments relayed by Metro), has constantly struggled with injuries during his time at L4 but he can leave knowing he’s now a Premier League and Champions League winner as well as picking up the FA and League Cup during his time at the club.

Our No. 15 is still the right side of 30, however, and will still feel that he has a lot to give for any club wanting his services at the end of the season.

The Ox is expected to join Naby Keita and Bobby Firmino in seeking a fresh start in the summer and we wish him all the best for the future.

Check Romano’s tweet below via Twitter:

No changes on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool, expected to part ways in June — he’s gonna leave as free agent 🔴 #LFC Arthur Melo will return to Juventus while Oxlade will listed to bids — the plan was already clear in November 👇🏻 https://t.co/Qs8Q5E4uV2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!