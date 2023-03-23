First Liverpool summer transfer looks close; multiple ex-Reds convinced it’s a formality – report

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga is reportedly set to wage on amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Despite claims to the contrary from reliable sources, however, it seems that club legends of the Anfield-based outfit now expect the Reds to win the battle and secure the Englishman’s signature, with a deal simply ‘a matter of formalities’.

“There is an anticipation that Bellingham will make a decision next month over where he wants to go,” the journalist wrote for Football Transfers. “Liverpool club legends anticipate this move to Anfield and claim that the deal is a matter of formalities.”

This comes amid a frenzy-inspiring report from David Ornstein at The Athletic, which he has since doubled down on, stating the ‘increasing’ unlikelihood of the deal in question being pulled off by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As far as we’ve been led to believe at Empire of the Kop, the player and his family find the project at L4 attractive and wouldn’t necessarily be put off by our struggles this term.

Indeed, if anything, we’d hope that Bellingham and Co. would be encouraged by the fact that much of our difficulties can be boiled down to a lack of fresh legs and ideas in the middle of the park.

Whilst the signing of the 19-year-old won’t fix everything on the red half of Merseyside, it would represent a leap, never mind a step, in the right direction as the manager looks to build his next great team.

We’re inclined to recall one piece of advice the German tactician gave former Anfield favourite Philippe Coutinho before his ill-advised departure to Catalonia, which may prove useful when tweaked for the decision that awaits the England international.

In Spain, Bellingham would likely be simply ‘another player’, whilst success in England, and with Liverpool hopefully, would far more likely guarantee him reverential status at whichever club he signs on the dotted line for.

