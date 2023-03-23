Ian Doyle believes Liverpool record holder could quit Anfield ‘for the good of his own career’

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle believes Caoimhin Kelleher could move on from Anfield in the summer in order to benefit his career.

Last week, Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider that the goalkeeper has been put up for sale ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp no longer deeming the 24-year-old part of his long-term plans with the Reds.

The Irishman has played second fiddle to Alisson throughout his time at LFC, typically having to rely on domestic cup appearances or filling in whenever the Brazilian has been unavailable.

Doyle was asked in a Liverpool Echo Q&A whether or not he thinks the Cork native would stay at Anfield, replying: “I would imagine Kelleher will leave this summer for the good of his own career.”

There’s plenty to suggest that the Republic of Ireland international could depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

At 24, he’s no longer a fledgling talent starting out on his professional career, but the consistent brilliance of Alisson has restricted him to a mere 20 senior appearances for the Reds (Transfermarkt).

The Brazilian has been excellent again this season, pulling off two sublime saves against Real Madrid last week, and it’d probably take a drastic turn of events for him to be deposed as Anfield number one.

It’s also telling that Liverpool have reportedly been looking at goalkeeping additions for the summer, with Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen seemingly on the radar (as per Voetbal International).

It’d be understandable from Kelleher’s point of view if he were to seek pastures new this year, but if he does go, he’ll leave having made quite an impression despite his sparse game-time.

He even holds a club record – no goalkeeper in Liverpool’s history has saved more penalties in shootouts (as per The Guardian), while he’s won all four shootouts in which he’s played for the Reds.

The most famous of those was the marathon ending to last year’s Carabao Cup final as Klopp’s side got the better of Chelsea at Wembley.

Nobody at Anfield will be pushing Kelleher out the door, that’s for sure, but unfortunately it looks increasingly as if he’ll move on in search of regular game-time elsewhere, a stance for which he couldn’t be blamed.

