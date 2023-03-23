Jurgen Klopp would be right to come out and copy Antonio Conte’s recent Spurs antics, says Redknapp

Following Spurs’ recent 3-3 draw with Southampton at Saint Mary’s, Antonio Conte decided to rip into his employers, players and the entire club in general.

It appeared to be a cry from the Italian for him to be sacked as Tottenham boss – a decision that is yet to have been made by the north London outfit’s senior figures according to the Evening Standard.

And with Liverpool also struggling for consistency this season and facing a huge challenge just to finish inside the Premier League’s top four, Harry Redknapp believes Jurgen Klopp could’ve easily came out and made similar comments about his situation at Anfield.

“There are so many of them that could have come out (and criticised their players),” Redknapp told talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC).

“Jurgen Klopp, look at the results they have had. They beat Man United, then come to Bournemouth and get beat. He could have gone into one, couldn’t he?! About not bringing enough players and how the team plays, but he didn’t!

“That is Conte. He is a very emotional type of guy. That’s what you get with him. That’s probably what has made him a great manager.”

We understand that our performances this season haven’t been great, especially when you compare this campaign to the last, but we have full faith in Klopp to help turn things around.

Failing to properly strengthen our squad in recent years, especially in midfield, has cost us heavily but if we can complete some decent business in the summer there’s no reason why we can’t be competitive on all four fronts again next season.

Conte’s actions and words were powerful on the south coast after his side threw away a two-goal lead with just 13 minutes remaining but we don’t agree that Liverpool’s situation can be compared to that of Tottenham’s.

We’re currently seven points behind fourth placed Spurs with two games in hand and the uncertainty amongst the Tottenham squad certainly won’t be helping them as we enter the business end of the season.

