Konate just asked Liverpool question Jude Bellingham & his family can’t ignore – opinion

Ibrahima Konate comes across as a footballer keen to give his all for Liverpool Football Club for the long-term, suggesting to one outlet that there are few, if any, steps up beyond the Merseysiders.

The Frenchman has been nothing short of a revelation since his arrival from RB Leipzig, such to the extent that he was rightly considered by many to be the Reds’ man of the match in the Paris Champions League final.

“When you play for Liverpool, the question honestly is, ‘Where can I go next?’,” the Frenchman informed Eurosport. “And to last at this club, you have to perform. My goal is to be part of the team in the short and long term, and of course to win all the titles.”

It’s that opening piece of advice, above all else, however, that Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team may be keen to see reach the phone screen of priority summer target Jude Bellingham ahead of the Englishman making a binding decision on his future.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid also understood to be firmly in the race for the teenager’s signature, there’s no question that the Borussia Dortmund star will have his pick of the bunch when it comes to deciding the next step in what will likely be a very illustrious career.

Los Blancos are not without a convincing case in light of their remarkable record in European football, whilst over at the Etihad, the 19-year-old could link up with fellow superstar (and former teammate) Erling Haaland under one of the globe’s standout coaches.

On our end, we can offer both a world-class manager and European pedigree – and, critically, promise to build a beleaguered midfield around him.

Ultimately, biased as we are at Empire of the Kop, we’d argue that there is no ‘next step’ beyond the glorious high of playing in front of the Kop, though that’s for Bellingham and his family to decide for themselves.

