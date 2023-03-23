Liverpool have identified ‘ideal’ Julian Ward replacement; talks to take place ‘in the coming weeks’ – Independent

Liverpool are to hold talks with Paul Mitchell in the coming weeks as they look to find a successor for current sporting director Julian Ward.

It was announced in November that the 41-year-old, who only replaced Michael Edwards in the role at the start of the season, will be leaving the club in the summer in news that came as a huge surprise to many at Anfield.

The Independent are now reporting that current AS Monaco sporting director Mitchell, who was first linked with a move to L4 back in January, is recognised as the ‘ideal’ candidate for the role and Jurgen Klopp is expected to play a huge role in the appointment process.

Before his exit last year, Edwards was renowned for pulling off some impressive deals for the club (both incomings and outgoings) and Ward was expected to be the club’s sporting director for the foreseeable future with the aim to build on the impressive foundations that had already been laid.

It’s now expected that he’ll join Dutch outfit Ajax ahead of the new season after recently agreeing a deal with the Amsterdam-based side.

It means that if Mitchell, who has also been linked with a recruitment role at Manchester United and has previously spent time at Southampton and Spurs as head of recruitment, was to make the switch to Merseyside, he’d be joining the club at a crucial time.

After a lacklustre campaign thus far, Liverpool are expected to be active in the transfer market come the summer with Jude Bellingham the club’s main transfer target at the moment.

