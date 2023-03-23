Liverpool legend warns fans of potential transfer disappointment; explains who the Reds should target instead

Phil Thompson has urged Liverpool supporters to not get too excited about the potential signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer and warned if the England international doesn’t head to Anfield at the end of the season it ‘could be the biggest let down’ for Reds fans.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made the 19-year-old his number one transfer target but the Merseysiders face competition for the dynamic midfielder’s signature from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Liverpool legend doesn’t seem too optimistic about his former club completing a deal, however, and instead was keen to sound a note of caution.

“All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and I’ve tried to tell a number of people,” Thompson told American radio station Sirius XM FC (via TEAMTALK).

“I do Q and A’s at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room ‘who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool?’ and 48 of them will put their hands up.

“But you’ve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans that this is [happening].

“[They think] Because he is mates with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because he is mates with Jordan Henderson, people think it’s going to happen.”

The former Red was keen to insist that Klopp’s midfield must be strengthened in the summer – admitting that a Bellingham ‘sort of player’ is needed.

He went on to name two players that should be targeted if a move for the Borussia Dortmund star doesn’t come to fruition including Chelsea’s Mason Mount, a player that has been linked with a move to L4 in recent weeks.

“We need that sort of player,” he added.

“But [if he doesn’t sign], we can then put that money to Declan Rice. Whether he would come from London or not, I don’t know.

“He would be another one [to target]. But we don’t just need one. We need a couple of players. There’s been talk of Mason Mount. Yes. He’s 25, 26. He’s creative and he gives you goals from midfield which we’ve lacked.”

The Scouser went on to say: “That area does need refreshing.”

It’s understandable as to why Thompson is keen to adopt a cautious mindset regarding our Bellingham pursuit because other clubs will also fancy their chances.

If the dreaded news does arrive that the Dortmund No. 22 has opted for a move elsewhere, it’s imperative that we already have a plan B lined up.

We’ve struggled for consistency this season and that is reflected by our current position in the Premier League table.

A busy summer of transfer activity is needed at the club to ensure we’re back competing on all four fronts next term.

