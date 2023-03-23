Report shares significant update in Liverpool’s Bellingham pursuit; one thing could be in their favour

Liverpool have reportedly presented an offer to sign Jude Bellingham, according to one Spanish outlet.

The Borussia Dortmund star is the Reds’ ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window (as per James Pearce for The Athletic) and has been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding a potential move to Anfield.

Despite David Ornstein reporting earlier this week (via The Athletic) that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign the 19-year-old, another reliable journalist in Jacque Talbot claimed that they ‘hold the aces’ in this particular pursuit (as per Football Transfers).

It now seems as if Liverpool have taken a significant step in their chase of the England international.

According to the print edition of Marca this morning, the Reds and Manchester City have both presented offers to try and sign Bellingham.

The report states that Dortmund will demand at least €110m (£97m) to do business, with the eventual fee potentially rising to €150m (£132.6m) once bonuses are factored in. Fellow suitors Real Madrid would be willing to meet the fixed transfer fee but can’t offer the same commissions as the English duo.

Marca added that Liverpool and Man City have presented far superior offers to what the Champions League holders submitted.

READ MORE: ‘It still hurts…’ – Martin Skrtel has one lingering regret from his Liverpool career

READ MORE: After Nunez: Blow for Liverpool as another player withdraws from international duty – report

Given the sheer abundance of reports surrounding Bellingham in recent days, some of which have communicated contrasting lines, updates such as this may best be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, if it is indeed accurate, then the Reds might have one big factor working in their favour, namely their offer and financial scope trumping that of Real Madrid.

One caveat to Marca’s report is that it doesn’t state any details about what Liverpool have presented to Dortmund in terms of a transfer fee or any breakdown of the structure of the possible deal.

It therefore remains unclear just how likely the Bundesliga club are to entertain what FSG have reportedly submitted to them, but it’ll no doubt take an enormous outlay to get Bellingham to Anfield.

You can see a screenshot of the report from Marca below:

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!