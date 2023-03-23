‘I heard’: Nicolo Barella alternative looks Liverpool bound after ESPNFC pundit’s reveal

Liverpool are understood to remain in the race for Mason Mount’s signature ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Reds fans may feel slightly more reassured about the club’s chances of snapping up the midfielder too after former Anfield star, turned ESPN FC presenter, tweeted that the links between the two parties are ‘strong’, according to one rumour he’d caught wind of.

I heard a Cheeky rumour yesterday that Mason Mount to Liverpool this summer is strong… …. … — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) March 22, 2023

How on the money that particular source is is impossible to tell, though it’s certainly worth remembering that a number of credible outlets have backed up claims of the Merseysiders’ interest in the Chelsea star.

With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Blues will struggle to resist any offers that come their way (particularly whilst the current impasses persists at Stamford Bridge).

Most interesting of all for our recruitment team, however, may be the alleged similarities between Mount and former target Nicolo Barella, with the Italian considered the second-most similar player in world football to the 24-year-old, according to FBref.

Given that Jurgen Klopp is sure to be looking for battlers in the middle of the park, it will come as a great source of encouragement that the Opta-powered website has Mount numbering in the 85th percentile for tackles against his positional peers – a ranking only bettered by Thiago Alcantara (91st percentile) of our current crop of senior midfielders.

