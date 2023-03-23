Liverpool discover how much it’ll take to land ‘amazing’ target; he’s ready to leave – report

Liverpool have discovered how much it could take to sign Ruben Neves, with Wolves potentially amenable to his departure.

Earlier this week, Football Insider claimed that the Reds are in a more advantageous position than Barcelona in the chase for the midfielder, who’s reportedly ready to move on from Molineux in pursuit of a new challenge.

The same outlet has since shared further details on the 26-year-old’s future, with his club seemingly ready to do business for the right amount.

According to Football Insider, ‘Wolves are likely to accept an offer of £50million for Ruben Neves even if they avoid relegation to the Championship’, with the Midlands club ‘not likely to stand in his way’ if he wants to leave.

The report added that the Old Gold are ‘unsatisfied’ with the progress of talks over a renewal to his contract, which is currently due to expire in June 2024.

The Molineux outfit are keen to avoid a scenario where he could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from next January, and he could even be acquired for slightly less than £50m if Julen Lopetegui’s side are relegated from the Premier League.

There seems to be plenty going for Liverpool if they’re serious about trying to bring Neves to Anfield.

Judging by the various reports in recent days, he’s keen on taking the next step in his career and his club aren’t likely to dig their heels in if an offer in the region of £50m is made, while their reluctance to lose him on a free transfer could also help prospective suitors like the Reds.

That seems a very reasonable sum to pay for a player who’s proven himself in the Premier League, featuring 169 times at that level (Transfermarkt) and earning high praise from those who’ve worked with him.

Teammate Jose Sa described Neves as ‘fantastic’ and ‘amazing’ (Express & Star), while fellow Wolves player Hugo Bueno has dubbed him ‘incredible’ (Shropshire Star).

Jurgen Klopp will already know just how influential the 26-year-old can be, having scored against Liverpool in a 3-0 defeat for the Reds last month, a game in which the Portuguese ace also won six duels and completed five long balls in a superb all-round midfield display (Sofascore).

A proven operator at this level who seems very attainable and plays in a position which needs attention in the summer transfer window, he appears to be exactly the kind of player FSG should be fighting hard to bring to Anfield.

