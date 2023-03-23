(Video) “Could change…” – Ornstein clarifies ‘increasingly unlikely’ Bellingham comments amid Liverpool pursuit

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp ‘adore’ Jude Bellingham but getting the Borussia Dortmund star to Anfield this summer is looking ‘increasingly unlikely’ due to the finances required to complete a deal, that’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein (speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel).

The teenager has been linked with a move to Merseyside for what feels like an eternity but the Reds also face competition for the midfielder’s signature from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City who possess much more financial power.

It’s not exactly breaking news that the Birmingham City Academy graduate will cost more than £100m in the summer but it’s expected that Dortmund’s asking price for their star man will increase as a result of Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea in January.

The Argentine was brought to Stamford Bridge from Benfica in a deal worth £106.8m and Ornstein explained that because Bellingham has a lot more experience of European football as well as still being a teenager, the Bundesliga outfit are in a ‘really strong position’ to demand a ‘hefty amount of money’.

Despite suggesting that it’s ‘unlikely’ Bellingham will head to Liverpool this summer, The Athletic journalist was keen to stress that the Reds’ pursuit is ‘not over’.

Check Ornstein speaking below (with the Bellingham discussion coming at 17:10) via YouTube:

