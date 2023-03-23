‘It would be great’ – Martin Skrtel names the one player he’d love Liverpool to sign this summer

Martin Skrtel has claimed it ‘would be great’ if Liverpool were to sign Milan Skriniar in the summer despite the Inter Milan star already agreeing to join PSG at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who is Skrtel’s former international teammate, has featured 31-times for the Seria A outfit this term and has also captained the side on numerous occasions.

Although our No. 37 would like to see reinforcements added to our defence, he was also keen to remind supporters that Jurgen Klopp already has quality options to call upon at centre half.

“Don’t forget, Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best defenders in the world,” the Slovakian told The Athletic (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “Then there’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as Konate, so Liverpool have good players in that position.

“But if you asked me to pick one other excellent centre-back, it would be Milan Skriniar. Unfortunately, he’s not available as he’s already agreed to move from Inter to PSG but he would be great for Liverpool if he was available.”

Unfortunately for Skrtel, this is a move that is unlikely to happen with the Inter No. 37 already signing a pre-contract agreement with the side from the French capital.

Although Liverpool’s priority is to strengthen their midfield come the summer, we wouldn’t mind seeing a new central defender brought to Anfield to help tighten up our defence next season.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibou Konate is now Klopp’s preferred central defensive partnership but both have spent parts of the campaign sidelined through injury while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have struggled for form this term.

It’ll be interesting to see if we make a move for any defenders during the summer window – we’ll just have to wait and see!

