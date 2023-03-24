Sam Allardyce believes Jude Bellingham is doing something ‘very dangerous’ as Liverpool links continue

Sam Allardyce believes it’s ‘very dangerous’ for Jude Bellingham to have his father acting as his agent.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of Europe’s hottest young talents at the moment and it’s expected that Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid will battle it out for the teenager’s signature this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit are expected to demand over £100m for their star man at the end of the season and former Premier League boss Allardyce is hoping that the England international’s father doesn’t prioritise money over his son’s footballing future.

“His agent will fight for that, he won’t bother about that. Because whatever the figure is is going to make him wealthy enough for his life. As long as he’s got the right people behind him. That’s dangerous (Bellingham’s Dad being his agent). Very dangerous,” Allardyce said on his No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“It depends how good his Dad is. The amount of parents you see with pound notes in their eyes is quite scary. But if his Dad’s a good honest guy with his son, then, you know. But it’s amazing what money can do. Parents deserve to look after their kids if that’s what they want to do but they’re in a very difficult world here.”

No matter where Bellingham decides to go he’s going to earn big money and his father will also earn his fair share.

The Dortmund No. 22 is good enough to get into pretty much any top side in Europe but he could come to Liverpool and really be the main man for the next decade at least.

This season Jurgen Klopp’s side are sorely lacking the energy and drive that the Birmingham City Academy graduate offers and with us being linked to the 19-year-old for what feels like an eternity, it would be gutting to see him head elsewhere.

City and Madrid will be able to offer him higher wages as well as Champions League football but the hope is that he’s attracted to the idea of playing under our German tactician and at Anfield – the stadium where Steven Gerrard, a player Bellingham loves (in comments relayed by talkSPORT), regularly showed his class down the years.

