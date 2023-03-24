(Video) Crouch reveals what Gerrard said during half-time of the FA Cup Final in 2006 that inspired a memorable comeback

Liverpool fans have reams of famous Steven Gerrard memories to run through in their own heads when they think of all the achievements that were secured whilst our former No.8 was playing for the Reds but Peter Crouch has shared a memory of a time that hasn’t been revealed before.

Speaking on the ‘That Peter Crouch podcast’, our former striker spoke about half-time during the 2006 FA Cup final and how his captain acted in the break.

The 42-year-old said: “I remember all of us stood up when we first went in there [the dressing room] and it was like: ‘What are we going to do?’ and stuff like that, with Stevie being more vocal than anyone else… it was a big shouting conversation that Stevie would have led”.

The fromer England attacker also went on to explain the role of Rafa Benitez and Jamie Carragher, before our side went out and managed to secure a memorable cup win in Wales.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on the half-time Gerrard talk (from 20:44) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

