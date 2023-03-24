(Video) Ex-Red on how he almost signed for Barcelona three years before his Anfield exit

For many players Barcelona and Real Madrid are seen as the pinnacle of club football but one former Red has explained how a move to Barcelona fell through, whilst he was still a Liverpool player.

Speaking on the ‘We Are Liverpool Podcast’, Steve McManaman said: “I think it was in ’96, three years before (he left for Real Madrid). I knew Barcelona were interested in me because they called me, I had my agent ring me up and say ‘They’ve put an offer in to Liverpool, Liverpool have accepted and they’ll tell you’ but they never told me. They didn’t tell me at all”.

The 51-year-old gave an honest account of his departure from Anfield to Real Madrid in 1999 but there weren’t too many who knew how close he was to the Nou Camp.

Seeing as the Kirkdale-born winger went on to win two leagues and two European Cups with Los Blancos, it’s safe to say he’s not too upset with his decision.

You can watch McManaman’s comments on Barcelona (from 11:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

