(Video) “I was expecting big things” – Gakpo and Phillips mock Jota’s FIFA skills

Diogo Jota is famously known as a football who is arguably as good in real life as he is on FIFA and so, when he faced up against Nat Phillips and Cody Gakpo on the computer game – they were expecting big things.

However, Nat Phillips was left a little underwhelmed and said: “As a professional FIFA player, you’re making hard work of us two who don’t play… I was expecting big things”.

Cody Gakpo backed this up with: “I expected a little bit more of Jots”.

It was all said as a joke toward the Portuguese forward, who did end up winning the match with Jamie Webster on his side, but it was a great insight to the playful banter between the lads.

You can watch Phillips and Gakpo mock Jota (from 5:58) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

