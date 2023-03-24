‘Touch and go’ – Erling Haaland’s father provides fitness update on 42-goal star ahead of Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland’s dad has revealed it’s ‘touch and go’ whether the Norway international will be fit to face Liverpool on April 1 as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out of his nation’s upcoming games against Spain and Georgia and is currently working with a Manchester City physio in Marbella.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has netted 42 goals and registered five assists (across all competitions) this term and it would therefore be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side if was to miss out on the clash.

“Manchester City has a partnership with a hospital in Barcelona so he has been there for further checks and treatment,” Alfie told Norway’s TV 2 Sport (as quoted by the Mirror).

“Now he has been here [Marbella] for a couple of days with the physio from the club. Firstly, I’m not a doctor and secondly, I think it’s ‘touch and go’, yes. You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight. There must be a progression there.

“They can gamble on it, but if he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days. He needs a lot of care.”

Haaland was kept quiet at Anfield in the reverse fixture back in October but it took him just 10 minutes to find the back of the net when we travelled to the Etihad for a League Cup clash back in December.

His powerful presence and the pace he has to run in behind defensive backlines is what sets him apart from most other strikers in world football and with City also preparing for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich next month, you’d suspect that no risks will be taken regarding his fitness.

