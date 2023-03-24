(Video) “That’s why he didn’t pass!” – Jota makes selfish Salah joke

There seems to be a somewhat widespread belief that Mo Salah doesn’t pass the ball enough to his teammates and Diogo Jota seemed to enjoy a reference to this, in a recent video.

Playing FIFA with Jamie Webster, against Nat Phillips and Cody Gakpo, the musician said that the reason the computerised version of the Egyptian King kept the ball on the pitch was because he was playing as the 30-year-old.

READ MORE: (Images) Liverpool’s Converse collection revealed as new clothing partnership is unveiled online

The Portuguese international thought that this comment was relating to the fact that the Scouser never passed the ball because he was playing as our No.11.

This led to our No.20 saying: “That’s why he didn’t pass!” before the quartet shared a laugh together.

You can watch Jota’s laugh at the Salah misunderstanding (from 1:53) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!