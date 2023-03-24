(Video) Jota’s smirk to Phillips and Gakpo after FIFA miss will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Even when it’s against your mates, there’s no such thing as a friendly game of FIFA and that was quickly shown by Diogo Jota when he faced up against his Liverpool teammates.

During a game with Jamie Webster, against Nat Phillips and Cody Gakpo, the Dutchman missed a big chance with Darwin Nunez and our No.20 wasn’t about to let him get away with it.

The camera panned to the face of our Portuguese attacker and it had real Bobby Firmino against Burnley vibes, with similar levels of hilarity.

It may not be remembered as long in history but the look that the former Wolves man pulled, is sure to bring a smile to your face.

You can watch Jota’s face at the Nunez/Gakpo miss (from 4:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

