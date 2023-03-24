Liverpool ‘in the race’ for talented France U21 star; Barcelona ‘don’t intend’ to fight Reds for his signature – report

Liverpool are interested in a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka with the 23-year-old set to become a free agent at the end of the season, that’s according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

The France U21 international, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently, has already told Frankfurt that he will not be extending his stay at Deutsche Bank Park beyond the summer.

The report adds that the Camp Nou outfit are not willing to ‘enter into a battle’ for the central defender’s signature with other clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and PSG also keeping tabs on the situation.

Liverpool’s main priority ahead of next season is to strengthen their midfield but if the opportunity arises to sign a young yet talented defender Jurgen Klopp may very well be interested.

The Merseysiders have also been linked with a move for Torino defender Per Schuurs recently as the summer transfer window nears.

Ndicka, however, is a left footed central defender and would be able to learn from compatriot Ibou Konate at Anfield as well as the chance to play alongside Virgil van Dijk – someone who has become recognised as the best central defender in the world since joining Klopp’s side in 2018.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete at the end of the campaign and this may be one to keep an eye on.

