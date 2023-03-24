Liverpool readying offer for 23-year-old Serie A star; Klopp watched him for years – report

Liverpool are ‘at the forefront’ of clubs interested in signing Torino defender Per Schuurs and the Reds are now ready to offer €50m to sign the 23-year-old, that’s according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness)

The Netherlands U21 international, who only left Ajax for the Seria A outfit in the summer, has been in decent form this term having made 24 appearances and is also believed to be attracting interest from Spurs, Manchester United and PSG.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Dutchman and has considered moves for him in the last few seasons.

READ MORE: ‘Touch and go’ – Erling Haaland’s father provides fitness update on 42-goal star ahead of Liverpool clash

At just 23, Schuurs certainly has his best years ahead of him and you’d suspect that he’d jump at the opportunity to come and play alongside his compatriot and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

The German tactician is pretty well stocked in terms of his central defensive options at the moment with our No. 4 and Ibou Konate appearing to be his preferred pairing with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez struggling to perform at their best this term.

Strengthening our midfield is believed to be the club’s priority in the summer but if the opportunity to sign a talented and exciting young central defender arises then we should certainly be interested.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!