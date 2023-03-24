(Images) Liverpool’s Converse collection revealed as new clothing partnership is unveiled online

Since FSG became Liverpool owners, the long list of sponsorship deals and partners has been impressive and now our latest clothing collection has been released – thanks to a partnership with Converse.

Images of the ‘limited-edition capsule collection’ have been shared on the club’s official website, featuring the likes of Andy Robertson, Fabio Carvalho and Taylor Hinds.

There’s a bucket hat, tracksuit top and bottoms, classic shoes from the American brand and a whole host of other gear that will be available to purchase next month.

Owned by Nike, this latest clothing partnership was always involved in our deal when the new kit providers took over in 2020 and let’s hope we see the funds pumped back into the first-team.

You can view all the images of the Converse and Liverpool collaboration via liverpoolfc.com:

