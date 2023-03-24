Milner makes frustrating admission on ridiculous Man City moment that broke Reds hearts

Sometimes in football, no matter how phenomenal the quality of the football being played over the course of a campaign, you need a rub of the green to realise sporting success.

Some might be inclined to argue that Manchester City received an extra dose ahead of Vincent Kompany’s wonder-strike from 40 yards out back in 2019 to break a stubborn Leicester City outfit.

Reflecting on the moment, James Milner recalled watching his former teammate attempt that very same effort ’50 times’ in training to no avail.

“You have City the night before, looks like they’re gonna struggle and then Vinny slices one in the top corner,” the vice-skipper told The Anfield Wrap for their JÜRGEN docu-series (available in parts on YouTube). “I’ve seen that shot 50 times go over the fence at City’s training ground into a field, and unfortunately for us it was just one of those.”

The 37-year-old went on to add, recalling a rousing speech from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the comeback against Barcelona: “You come in the next day and the manager’s like: ‘Right, has anybody got anything to say about last night? No, right, here we go…’ And he was like: ‘For most teams this would be impossible, the only reason we have a chance is cause it’s you’.”

A Champions League and Premier League double would have no doubt gone down as one of the most special seasons in Liverpool’s history.

READ MORE: Konate just asked Liverpool question Jude Bellingham & his family can’t ignore – opinion

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals bargain price of Liverpool-linked midfielder; Klopp reportedly talked to his agent

That being said, moments like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner and Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum’s heroic contributions have given fans memories for a lifetime – you can’t put a price on that.

Ultimately, when the trophies mean more at Anfield, we’ll happily keep accepting such special moments in future.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!