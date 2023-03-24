Mourinho’s failed plot to bring ‘best defender in history’ to United before Liverpool transfer revealed – Kamara

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are two topics that perhaps feature rather low on the list of the favourite things for Liverpool fans but hearing that we managed to get one over on both of them, will be music to everyone’s ears.

Speaking on the BBC’s ‘Proper Football Podcast’, Chris Kamara said: “I can exclusively reveal that I told Jose [Mourinho] to take him to Manchester United and Jose said, “These lot won’t give me the money for him.” Yeah, and he went to Liverpool”.

Hearing that Virgil van Dijk could have been playing his football at Old Trafford is enough to send shivers down the spine of any Red but learning that this move didn’t come to fruition – is brilliant.

With Paolo Maldini stating last year that: “Virgil will be the best defender in history of football soon”, it’s clear that we managed to get the best end of this deal and now Erik ten Hag is left with Harry Maguire – who cost more than our No.4.

The current Roma boss will no doubt be taking credit for noticing the talents of the 31-year-old but thankfully Jurgen Klopp had the backing to secure the player and the personality to ensure that the Dutchman made the move to Merseyside.

For the many missed deals that supporters like to pull our owners up about, there’s not been many better successes than our centre-half who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the world.

