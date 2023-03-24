‘It’s an excuse rather than a reason’ – Neil Jones weighs in on recent Jude Bellingham update

Neil Jones believes if Liverpool rule themselves out of the race for Jude Bellingham because of the huge finances required then it’s ‘an excuse rather than a reason’.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed recently that it’s looking ‘increasingly unlikely’ that the Borussia Dortmund star will head to Anfield this summer with Manchester City and Real Madrid now in a stronger position to secure the teenager’s signature.

GOAL journalist Jones, however, insists Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the running to sign the England international and that Bellingham’s options are still very much open at the moment.

“I think there is no decision that has been made by Jude Bellingham. There’s no way he’s picked his destination, we’d know by now,” Jones told The Redmen TV (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“This is not a new development for Liverpool, if this becomes a reason it’s an excuse rather than a reason because I could’ve told you this. It comes down to where Liverpool finish the season, the Champions League is important, it’s not a dealbreaker but it’s important.

“As I understand it I don’t think there’s been an acceptance on Liverpool’s part that there’s no chance. There is still very much a live opportunity and one that they will have to work hard on.”

It’s not exactly breaking news to hear that the Birmingham City Academy graduate will cost a serious amount of money but admittedly it is hard for us to compete financially with the likes of City and Madrid.

You’d suspect that they will be able to offer the dynamic midfielder much higher wages than ourselves, but the hope is that Bellingham will base his next move purely on footballing incentives rather than financial ones.

You can’t help but feel that finishing in the top four is imperative in our pursuit to sign any elite player, not just the Dortmund No. 22.

We’re currently seven points behind fourth placed Spurs but have two games in hand – a decent run of results is therefore needed if we’re to have any hope of playing in Europe’s premier competition next season.

