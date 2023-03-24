(Video) Pennant on ‘alcohol addiction’, ‘impulsive behaviour’ and the connection to ADHD

Jermaine Pennant signed for Liverpool in 2006 and was somewhat of a surprise arrival at Anfield due to his turbulent history of off-field actions but he proved that he had more than enough talent on the pitch, during his three-year stay on Merseyside.

Now, speaking on The One Show, the 40-year-old has explored how his much-criticised antics away from football – may have been caused by undiagnosed ADHD: “In the noughties, I had the honour of playing for both Arsenal and Liverpool but throughout my career I made as many headlines off the pitch as I did on it.

“My problems with alcohol addiction and my impulsive behaviour overshadowed what I ever achieved as a footballer, it’s only recently that I learned that my behaviour could be connected to ADHD”.

It’s certainly an interesting piece from our former winger and may help explain some of his questionable decisions and emotions during an interesting career that peaked with a brilliant performance in the 2007 Champions League final.

You can watch Pennant’s investigation of ADHD (from 1:35) via The One Show on the BBC iPlayer:

