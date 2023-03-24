Pundit suggests 25-year-old Liverpool star may be on his way out of Anfield this summer

Alan Hutton has suggested that Joe Gomez could be moved on from Liverpool in the summer in what is set to be a busy period for the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled for consistency this season and are a far cry from the side they were last term when they were two games away from completing a glorious and historic quadruple.

Out of all cup competitions and seven points adrift of the top four, the Merseysiders are expected to be active in the transfer market come the summer with many expecting a rebuild to take place at the club.

Hutton told Football Insider (This Is Futbol): “You look at the likes of Gomez, I think he is a good player when he is alongside [Virgil] Van Dijk and he is fully fit and firing on all cylinders. Will they try and move somebody out to bring somebody in? Possibly.

“I think if you look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], he needs a bit of competition. I know [Calvin] Ramsay went down from Aberdeen but he is still very young.

“I think there will be players that they will look to bring in. But, when everybody is fit and confident, they have got a quality squad, there is no denying that. So that is where [Jurgen] Klopp will want to get back to.”

Midfield is currently the main area of concern at Liverpool with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho starting to show signs of ageing and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave the club as free agents at the end of the season.

Strengthening the middle of the park is imperative, with Jude Bellingham the ‘priority’ for Klopp, but the Anfield outfit are also now being linked with a number of new central defenders.

Torino’s Per Schuurs and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka are just two of the names that our German tactician is reportedly interested in which means either Gomez or Joel Matip could on their way out.

The latter is out of contract next summer so he may very well see his contract out while we could get a sizeable fee for our No. 2 with him just 25-years of age and now a very experienced player.

