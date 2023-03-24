(Video) Robbie Fowler on how he ‘won the league’ with Real Madrid in 2003

Robbie Fowler will forever be synonymous with his time as a Liverpool player but the man the Kop called ‘God’ has explained how he once ‘won the league’ with Real Madrid.

Speaking on the ‘We Are Liverpool’ podcast, the 47-year-old explained how a trip to Madrid to watch his mate Steve McManaman play ended in him being on an open-top bus tour with the La Liga champions.

From being spotted by a group of Scousers to ending up having pints in Ronaldo’s house, it certainly sounded like an unforgettable night for the former striker and his painter and decorator cousin!

You can watch Fowler’s account of the Madrid celebrations (from 20:12) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

