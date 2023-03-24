(Video) Van Dijk on how to stop ‘world class’ former Liverpool transfer target

Virgil van Dijk is viewed by many as one of the greatest defenders in world football and when he’s set to face up against one of the greatest strikers, it understandably attracts the attention of most football fans.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Holland facing France, our No.4 spoke about one key player: “Kylian Mbappe is a world class player. He can make the difference, that’s clear. We need to do well, both defensively and offensively…

“I’m looking forward to it, and I get the feeling from this group that I’m not the only one.”

Kylian Mbappe will no doubt pose some problems for the captain of the Netherlands but let’s hope that the 31-year-old can prove how good he is, with another floorless display.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments on Mbappe via CGTN Sports Scene on YouTube:

