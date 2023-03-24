(Video) Webster and Phillips joke over the unknown meaning of ‘Operation Anfield Exercise’

Jamie Webster is a match-going die-hard Red but even he was stumped when he was asked to explain the age old message heard ringing around our home stadium – ‘Operation Anfield Exercise’.

During a game of FIFA with Diogo Jota, against Cody Gakpo and Nat Phillips, the musician was asked by the Bolton Barsesi what the message that is so often heard means.

The Scouser said: “I’ve been going to Anfield for years on years and I still don’t know what that means!”.

The message that is heard over the tannoy informs the stewards to practice what would happen incase of emergency but it’s certainly something that everyone who goes the match will have heard, as well as possibly not knowing the meaning!

