Agents of 25-year-old midfielder contact Liverpool over summer move; he ‘likes’ Reds – report

Ibrahima Sangare’s agents have reportedly contacted Liverpool, and a number of their rivals, over their client’s interest in a Premier League move.

This claim comes courtesy of 90Min, with the Reds understood to be facing competition from fellow Premier League outfits in Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The PSV man had signed a new long-term contract with the Dutch outfit, though is said to be open to the prospect of a new challenge in English football.

With a release clause set at €37m (£32.5m), the 25-year-old would more than fit within our ideal range for a new signing, and if one report from Calciomercato claiming that the player ‘likes’ Liverpool is accurate it seems more than likely that a switch could be agreed.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll act on our reported interest, of course, though with Jude Bellingham likely to cost a small fortune, there will be great appeal in quality midfielders under £50m.

With some stunning defensive metrics – the Ivorian ranks in the 92nd percentile and 93rd percentile for tackles and blocks respectively (according to FBref) – Sangare appears to have the ingredients to be a successful combative midfielder in a Jurgen Klopp side.

Top performances in the Eredivisie don’t always translate well into English football, of course, though the positive experiences of Cody Gakpo following his switch should give the club hope over a repeat if they opt to dive into the market for a talent from the Dutch top-flight once more.

