(Video) Steven Gerrard goes straight to booing Celtic fans after scoring penalty

Steven Gerrard’s name attracted a mix of cheers and boos at Anfield ahead of a Liverpool legends game.

That might invite a raised eyebrow or two for those not familiar with the Englishman’s stint as Rangers boss in the Scottish top-flight – robbing the visitors of a 10th league title in a row.

The former skipper was quick to address his treatment after scoring from the spot, however, racing to opposition fans to celebrate his latest effort in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: