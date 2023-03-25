(Video) What Konate did after 4-0 win over Holland will have LFC fans cracking up

Ibrahima Konate may be the goofiest player on Liverpool’s books at the moment – and that’s on top of being a genuinely world-class centre-half.

The Dragon Ball Z enthusiast was spotted thoroughly enjoying himself with his teammates, performing a trend known as the ‘Quoicoubeh dance’, as they celebrated with France’s fans in the wake of an impressive 4-0 win over the Netherlands in their Euros qualifier.

It’s great to see our defender finding form at a critical time in our campaign and hopefully he can help spread some of that national joy back home in Merseyside as we look to secure top four football for another season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Oniizukafc: