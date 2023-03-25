Liverpool decide defender doesn’t have a future in the first-team; will sell this summer – report

Liverpool reportedly no longer see Rhys Williams having a future in the first-team setup at the club.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the Reds also understood to be prepared to sanction the exit of Nat Phillips this summer.

Having played a pivotal role in the Merseysiders’ underwhelming 2020/21 campaign, in which an injury crisis had ravaged the backline, the 22-year-old will no doubt part ways with Anfield with a heavy heart.

Such decision-making is understandable, of course, given that we now possess the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the heart of defence.

That being said, we’d be surprised if we don’t offload one of the latter pair this summer – most likely our Cameroonian centre-half – as part of a general overhaul of the squad.

There’s certainly value in holding on to our No.2 in light of his ability to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, though how long that remains a key consideration whilst Calvin Ramsey is in the ranks remains to be seen.

At 25 years of age, Gomez should still have a future and time to prove his worth, whilst injuries and inconsistency this term might prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Matip’s future with us perhaps keen to cash in before his contract expires in 2024.

