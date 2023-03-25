(Video) Salah supplies ice-cool first-time finish for 50th Egypt goal

Mo Salah added to his increasingly absurd level of contributions to the Egyptian national team with the opener in their AFCON qualifier against Malawi.

The Liverpool hitman timed his run perfectly to meet Mohamed Hamdy’s cut-back in the box, beating the ‘keeper with a powerful first-time finish to take his total all-time tally for Egypt to 50 goals.

To have amassed 75 goal contributions (48 goals, 27 assists) in 86 games for the Pharaohs (in all competitions) is a phenomenal achievement and we’d expect our No.11 to further add to those numbers before he hits a century of appearances for his national side.

