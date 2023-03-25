(Video) Mo Salah made one young fan’s day with heartwarming interaction during Egypt win

One young football fan looked stoked to meet Mo Salah during a break in play in Egypt’s 2-0 win over Malawi.

Before taking a corner, the Liverpool hitman was seen interacting with a supporter by the advertising hoardings in a moment the latter will likely not forget any time soon.

The No.11 got on the scoresheet for the Pharaohs once more, registering his 50th goal to open the scoring in the AFCON qualifier.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AbeerElhadary3: