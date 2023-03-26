Liverpool interested in 19-year-old Bundesliga talent; Xabi Alonso could play a huge role in the transfer – report

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Liverpool are ‘one to watch’ regarding the race for Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz and with Xabi Alonso currently in charge of the Bundesliga outfit, the ex-Red could convince the attacking midfielder to head to Merseyside, that’s according to Liverpool World.

The German international, who is also attracting interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, has two goals and six in 13 appearances assists this season (across all competitions) having only returned from a serious knee injury back in December.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his midfield options come the summer and although it’s more of a traditional number eight that the club are looking for (for example, Jude Bellingham), the creativity that Wirtz would bring to the Reds will certainly excite our German tactician.

It’s believed that Leverkusen are not willing to let one of their most exciting talents leave in the summer with a departure more likely at the end of next season, but if they receive the right offer then they may find it hard to say no.

Transfermarkt currently value the Pulheim-born star at £62m but with him only signing a new deal until 2027 last summer, the German outfit can demand a higher fee and are very much in control.

You’d be right to suggest that Alonso could also encourage the teenager to join Madrid, another club that the Spaniard played for during his illustrious career, but we certainly believe Anfield would be a great place for him to head to with Klopp no stranger to handing opportunities to youngsters.

