(Image) Jude Bellingham continues to excite Liverpool fans with latest move on social media

Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard were full of praise for each other following England’s 2-0 defeat of Ukraine earlier today with the pair exchanging some nice comments at Wembley.

If that wasn’t enough to get Liverpool fans excited then the Borussia Dortmund star’s latest move on his social media certainly will be.

The teenager, who has admitted that the former Reds captain was his role model growing up and is Jurgen Klopp’s ‘priority’ transfer target, uploaded a picture of himself hugging the Scouser.

We understand it’s nothing major but there continues to be small hints that the Birmingham City Academy graduate is destined for a move to Anfield this summer.

His performance for the Three Lions both on Thursday against Italy and tonight once again made it clear what a top talent he is.

Check the teenager’s Instagram story below: