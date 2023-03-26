(Video) Celtic fans show off their Poznan-inspired dance inside Anfield

It’s not often you see any away supporters at a charity game but the huge numbers of Celtic fans inside Anfield was a real indication of how good their followers are.

Not just in the Anfield Road End but the travelling Scots were spread out across the stadium and even had the chance to show off their Poznan-inspired dance.

There has been some criticism for the actions of some fans who threw missiles at Steven Gerrard following his penalty but it’s fair to say the vast majority of the away support was phenomenal.

They managed to make the day a real event and played the perfect pantomime villains when our No.8 was able to taunt them, much like they had been doing to him.

You can watch the video of the Celtic fans via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Fair play to the Celtic fans yesterday, they were boss 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/DpQTWKhdXI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 26, 2023

