(Video) Charlie Adam wiped out by late challenge in Liverpool Legends clash with Celtic

Charlie Adam left Liverpool in 2012 and it’s fair to say few would claim that he had reached legend status in his one year with the club but he returned to Anfield as part of the charity legends game against Celtic.

In the early stages of the game, the Scot was welcomed with jeers by the travelling fans because of his Rangers connections and it didn’t take long for the players to also show their displeasure with his Ibrox ties.

Ross Wallace completely cleared out the midfielder inside the first five minutes and left the 37-year-old in a pile on the floor.

The man who is the same age as James Milner certainly hasn’t kept the physique he had at his own personal pomp and it’s fair to assume the tackle hurt him a little more than it would have a few years ago.

You can watch the Wallace challenge on Adam (from 1:05:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

