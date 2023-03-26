(Video) Curtis Jones reminds Liverpool fans what he’s capable of with exquisite finish

Curtis Jones sent a timely reminder of his capabilities with a sublime finish for England under-21s as they beat their France counterparts 4-0 on Saturday.

After coming on as a 66th-minute replacement for Cameron Archer, the Liverpool youngster netted his country’s third goal in eye-catching fashion.

On 79 minutes, he got on the end of Noni Madueke’s cross, cheekily backheeling the ball past Lucas Chevalier from close range.

It was the 22-year-old’s fourth goal in 13 caps for England at under-21 level, while it’ll give him a welcome confidence boost approaching the final few weeks of a season in which his involvement has been rather sparse.

Jones has started only once in the Premier League this term, featuring for a mere 20 minutes across three late substitute appearances since the turn of the year (Transfermarkt).

However, his exquisite finish at the King Power Stadium yesterday showed us what he’s capable of producing when on song.

You can view Jones’ goal v France below, courtesy of @England on Twitter: