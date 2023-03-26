Journalist claims one Liverpool player must ‘make a big decision’ in the summer

One journalist has said that Caoimhin Kelleher needs to ‘make a big decision’ over his Liverpool future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider stated that the goalkeeper has been made available for sale as Jurgen Klopp no longer considers him part of his long-term plans at Anfield.

The Irishman has had several years of being Alisson’s understudy, and with little sign of him becoming a regular presence on Merseyside, he perhaps might feel he’d have a better chance of frequent action elsewhere.

Dean Jones reckons that Kelleher is facing a crossroads in his career ahead of the summer, with the 24-year-old likely to have a big say on where his future lies.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “As far as I understand, his intent was always to weigh things up at the end of the season and carefully consider his next move.

“Maybe that would be a loan. I don’t think this is just in Liverpool’s hands. I think Kelleher himself has to make a big decision.”

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool’s interest is very genuine’: Journalist makes exciting claim over ‘superb’ Reds target

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love this exchange between Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard

If, as Jones is saying, the player has the future very much in his hands, it’ll be interesting indeed to see if he’s eyeing a move away from Liverpool.

The Cork native has shown in his sporadic appearances for the Reds that he’s capable of playing at a high level, having starred in our run to Carabao Cup glory last year and deputised commendably for Alisson when the Brazilian has been unavailable.

There haven’t been any noises from the Irishman’s camp over his future, although he might privately be wondering if he needs regular football at this stage of his career.

Kelleher’s international prospects could also factor into his thinking, as Gavin Bazunu – his main rival for the Republic of Ireland goalkeeping berth – is very much first-choice at Southampton.

The 21-year-old has made 40% more appearances in this season’s Premier League alone (28) than his compatriot has in total for the Reds (20), as per Transfermarkt.

He’s under contract at Anfield for another three years, but with Liverpool recently being linked with another ‘keeper in Bart Verbruggen of Anderlecht (Voetbal International), the 24-year-old could indeed have a significant career choice to make.

If he were to decide that an exit from Merseyside would be in his best interests, he’d leave with everyone’s best wishes and an appreciation for what he’s done whenever he’s been called upon.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!